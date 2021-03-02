Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 502,877 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of Astronics worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

