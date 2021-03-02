Atari Token (ATRI) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $52.81 million and $108,809.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atari Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

