Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

