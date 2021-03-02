Athenex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,631 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 289 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Athenex by 109.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Laidlaw decreased their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 242,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

