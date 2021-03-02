Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,364. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.