Atlas Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.21 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.21 million and $353,015.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

