ATN (ATN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,624.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ATN token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $19,624.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

