AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

