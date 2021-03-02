AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.