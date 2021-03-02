ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.23

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $22.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

ATSAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

