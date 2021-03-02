AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913,761 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 367,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

