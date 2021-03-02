aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the January 28th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.