Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $317.78 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $317.78 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $28.89 or 0.00059685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.