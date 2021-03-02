Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $4.10. Ault Global shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 7,686,932 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

