Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Aumann has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.
Aumann Company Profile
