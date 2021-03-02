Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Aumann has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

