Auto Reaches Market Cap of $58.27 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Auto has a total market cap of $58.27 million and $9.61 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $3,990.83 or 0.08350738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.