Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

