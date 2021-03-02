Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.