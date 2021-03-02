AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870,447 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.70% of AutoNation worth $165,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

