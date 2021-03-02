Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 42% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $532,615.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

