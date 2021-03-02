Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVDL opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

