Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $540.21 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $540.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00189694 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche Coin Trading

