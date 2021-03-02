Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,042. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.