Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,801 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,812,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.58. 333,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,856. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.10 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

