Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVID stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

