AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

RCEL opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

