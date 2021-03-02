AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Up 6.8%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 220,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 146,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $496.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

