Aviva PLC Acquires 12,646 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $144,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 788,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,875,000 after buying an additional 292,475 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 361,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,134. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

