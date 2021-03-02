Aviva PLC Acquires 18,319 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $63,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,174,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 246,085 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,198,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,216. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

