Aviva PLC Acquires 46,249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 338,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 65.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 226,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 478,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.