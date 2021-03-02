Aviva PLC Acquires 495,908 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Arch Capital Group worth $89,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. 105,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.