Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.41% of Skyworks Solutions worth $102,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,017. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

