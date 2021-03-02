Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $142,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.21. 326,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

