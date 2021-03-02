Aviva PLC Buys 23,542 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $120,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $215.96. 202,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,149. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

