Aviva PLC Buys 6,661 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $124,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $464.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,831. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.66. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

