Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $135,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

