Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $166,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.18. 145,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.