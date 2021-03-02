Aviva PLC Has $144.70 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $144,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $459.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.56. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

