Aviva PLC Has $320.42 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $320,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.28. 87,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.19. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

