Aviva PLC Has $414.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,069.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,952.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

