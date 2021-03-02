Aviva PLC Has $54.58 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 345.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,873 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of NetEase worth $54,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

