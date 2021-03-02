Aviva PLC Has $62.45 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $62,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $218.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

