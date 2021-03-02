Aviva PLC Has $67.58 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 227,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $371.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,027,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,514,352 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

