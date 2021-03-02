Aviva PLC Has $70.35 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Allegion worth $70,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,582. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $124.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.