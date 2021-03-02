Aviva PLC Has $81.58 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Moody’s worth $81,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.07. 10,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.