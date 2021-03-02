Aviva PLC Has $99.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,914. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $215.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

