Aviva PLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $111,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.86. 155,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

