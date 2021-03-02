Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.43. 36,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

