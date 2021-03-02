Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

