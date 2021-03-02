Aviva PLC Purchases 14,366 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

