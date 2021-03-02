Aviva PLC Purchases 7,116 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $100,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

COST traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.57. 76,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.